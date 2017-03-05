Man accused of kidnapping arrested after Mississippi police chase

Photo: Jackson County Sheriff's Office

PASCAGOULA, Miss. - Authorities say a man accused of kidnapping has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a deputy during a high-speed chase in southeast Mississippi.



Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell tells local news media that suspect Terrell Lee Johnson was a passenger of an SUV when he shot at a deputy during the chase early Sunday morning. Johnson was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, robbery and kidnapping in Mobile, Alabama.



Ezell says a Mobile woman was driving the vehicle with her 16-year-old son in the front passenger seat. The woman told authorities that Johnson kidnapped her and her son at gunpoint from their home after a fight with her other son.



Johnson is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. He is being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond.