Man accused of kidnapping arrested after Mississippi police chase
PASCAGOULA, Miss. - Authorities say a man accused of kidnapping has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a deputy during a high-speed chase in southeast Mississippi.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell tells local news media that suspect Terrell Lee Johnson was a passenger of an SUV when he shot at a deputy during the chase early Sunday morning. Johnson was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, robbery and kidnapping in Mobile, Alabama.
Ezell says a Mobile woman was driving the vehicle with her 16-year-old son in the front passenger seat. The woman told authorities that Johnson kidnapped her and her son at gunpoint from their home after a fight with her other son.
Johnson is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. He is being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond.
