Man accused of July kidnapping, rape

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man following the alleged rape and kidnapping of a female victim in July.

According to arrest documents, the victim was walking on Huron Street when she was approached by Darrell Thomas. The report says Thomas offered the woman $10 for oral sex. The woman refused and kept walking. At some point, Thomas grabbed the victim and took her to an abandoned house on Osage Street.

The victim advised that Thomas assaulted her in the carport and inside the home. Eventually, the victim escaped.

Thomas was later arrested charged with first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, and false imprisonment.