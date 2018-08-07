Man accused of injuring BR officer in shooting to be sent back to mental hospital

BATON ROUGE - A man who is accused of shooting at his family and injuring a Baton Rouge police officer this year is being sent back to a state psychiatric hospital in Jackson.

According to the Advocate, two psychiatrists found Eugene Thomas Jr. is not competent to proceed right now. On Tuesday state District Judge Mike Erwin followed their recommendation and ordered that Thomas be transferred to the hospital to see if his competency can be restored.

His next court date is February 7, the Advocate states.

WBRZ previously reported that Thomas opened fire on several members after they drove to meet him back in February on Thomas H. Delpit. Thomas fled the scene in one of the family member's vehicles, which had been taken several days prior.

BRPD officer Shane Totty located Thomas after the family shooting and attempted to make contact. At that point, Thomas opened fire again. Totty was injured by shrapnel after bullets pierced the police cruiser.

Thomas was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and felon in possession of a firearm.