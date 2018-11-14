Man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly raped a juvenile.

According to the arrest report, police were called to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on October 29 in reference to a sexual assault. During the investigation, Michael Foster was identified as the suspect.

Authorities say Foster drove the victim to a residence in the 2000 block of North Lobdell Drive against her will. That's where the alleged attack occurred.

Foster was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and third-degree rape.