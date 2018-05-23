Man accused of inappropriately touching juvenile arrested

86°
Wednesday, May 23 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE PARISH- A man is behind bars after he was accused of inappropriate behavior with a juvenile.

On May 15, deputies received a report that 37-year-old Toby Benoit had inappropriately touched a juvenile. Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Benoit's arrest.

On Monday, Benoit turned himself over to authorities. According to a release, he is charged with one count of sexual battery (forcible fondling.) Benoit's bond is set at $250,000.

Due to the nature of the allegations, no further details were released.

