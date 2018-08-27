91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of impersonating officer, raping housekeeper

3 hours 55 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 August 27, 2018 12:56 PM August 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Mass Live
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Police say a Massachusetts man posing as a police officer tried to extort his housekeeper of $10,000 and raped her when she refused to have sex.
  
The Republican newspaper reports 54-year-old Jose Rodriguez was arrested in Springfield Aug. 20 on charges including rape, extortion and impersonating a police officer. A bail hearing was scheduled for Monday.
  
According to police records, the Chicopee man told the 20-year-old victim her mother was about to be arrested, but he could make the case "go away" if she paid $15,000 to $20,000.
  
Authorities say Rodriguez offered to lower the price if she had sex with him and another man, and raped her when she refused. The victim told police Rodriguez was wearing a badge on his belt.
  
Rodriguez's lawyer has challenged the victim's account.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days