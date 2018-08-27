91°
Man accused of impersonating officer, raping housekeeper
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Police say a Massachusetts man posing as a police officer tried to extort his housekeeper of $10,000 and raped her when she refused to have sex.
The Republican newspaper reports 54-year-old Jose Rodriguez was arrested in Springfield Aug. 20 on charges including rape, extortion and impersonating a police officer. A bail hearing was scheduled for Monday.
According to police records, the Chicopee man told the 20-year-old victim her mother was about to be arrested, but he could make the case "go away" if she paid $15,000 to $20,000.
Authorities say Rodriguez offered to lower the price if she had sex with him and another man, and raped her when she refused. The victim told police Rodriguez was wearing a badge on his belt.
Rodriguez's lawyer has challenged the victim's account.
