Man accused of home improvement fraud after paid $40,000

BATON ROUGE – A man has been arrested after police say that he failed to complete home repairs that he was paid more than $40,000 to do.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 29-year-old Patrick McGee on charges of home improvement fraud, felony theft and misapplication of payment.

A woman hired McGee, of Perpetual Business, LLC, to do work on her home following the August flood. The woman stated that she signed a contract with McGee in October and paid him a total of $49,5000 with personal checks and cashier's checks.

According to arrest documents, the woman stated that repair work at her home has not been completed.

The woman told detectives that she has not spoken with McGee since Jan. 25th after attempting to contact him previously several times. Additionally, the woman stated that McGee has not attempted to contact her in order to complete the work or return the money she paid.

McGee was arrested on the above charges.