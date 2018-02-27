Man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested a man they say had sex with a 15-year-old girl twice.

On. Feb. 12, sheriff's detectives were contacted in reference to a 15-year-old girl having consensual sex on two separate occasions with an older man. The man was identified as 59-year-old Royal Ross.

According to the affidavit, the two met on a social media site in 2017. The victim admitted she lied about her age on social media, posting that she was 19. According to arrest reports, Ross told the victim they could only be friends after he learned her real age.

After the initial contact, Ross and the victim communicated through text messages and Facetime. During their investigation, detectives learned that on two occasions Ross would pick up the victim from her father's house and take her back to his home for sex. Afterward, Ross would drop the minor back at her father's house before her father returned.

Ross is charged with two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.