Man accused of harassment, calling in fake emergencies

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing several charges including criminal mischief and stalking after harassing two people.

On March 1, 2018, firefighters investigated a falsely reported house fire on Ellerslie Drive. While speaking with the occupants of the home, it was discovered that Henry Williams had been harassing them.

According to the arrest report, Williams showed up to the residence multiple times uninvited. Weeks before the incident, he was allegedly seen walking near the home with a gas can.

Authorities say on March 1, Williams dial 911 several times reporting false emergencies allegedly happening at the home. The arrest report said the calls "caused fire crews, police department units, and EMS units to have to respond, taking crucial time away from legitimate life threatening emergencies."

Williams was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, terrorizing, harassment, and stalking.