Man accused of grabbing dog by its hind legs, slamming it to the ground

ZACHARY - A man has been arrested after witnesses say he pulled a frightened dog from underneath a home and then beat it.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Williams Road in January in reference to a disturbance. There, a woman told officers that 23-year-old Austin Herring had beaten her pet.

The woman says after she asked Herring to remove the dog from under the residence, he walked away saying, "I'll show her". A relative who lives nearby claims Herring then pulled the animal from under the home by its hind legs and slammed it to the ground.

Deputies later found the dog tied to a pole on the property and said it would not use one of its hind legs. When an officer tried to touch the leg, the animal cried in pain.

The woman told deputies Herring lived with her, but he was on drugs and traveled "house-to-house".

Herring was later located Friday and arrested on one count of animal cruelty.