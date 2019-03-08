75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man accused of forcing way into apartment, fighting with victim

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man who forced his way into a woman's apartment Thursday night.

Around 7:23 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Cypress Road in reference to a disturbance. At the scene, authorities saw a male suspect walking away from the apartment.

According to the arrest report, the victim was sleeping when she heard someone beating on the back door. The man at the door was identified as Darryl Edwards.

As the victim cracked the door to speak with Edwards, he allegedly forced his way in. During the struggle, Edwards allegedly said, "you're a strong one." At some point, the victim was able to call police.

At the time of his arrest, authorities said Edwards smelled of alcohol. As he was being taken into custody Edwards was silent, then he became verbally hostile.

Edwards was charged with home invasion and simple battery.  

