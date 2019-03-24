Man accused of firing multiples shots at car with 3-year-old inside

BATON ROUGE- Police arrest a 27-year-old man who fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle that carried a 3-year-old boy.

Authorities arrested Kendall Lewis and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse battery w/ child endangerment and possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened Tuesday night in the 400 block of W. McKinley Street around 10 p.m.

Police report that Lewis was at the victim's house when they got into a disagreement. The victim then told police that Lewis then struck her in the face with a closed fist.

Lewis was reportedly ill at the time of the altercation and began to throw up.

The victim said she attempted to flee while Lewis was vomiting. She took her 3-year-old son and got in her vehicle, that is when Lewis began to fire multiple gunshots into the car.

The victim suffered minor lacerations to the shoulder due to her vehicle being struck by gunfire and shattered glass.

Kendall Lewis was booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.