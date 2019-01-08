59°
Man accused of failing to finish repairs on home

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man after he failed to complete repairs on a home.

According to the arrest report, the victim paid Gregory Jenkins to renovate his home which was damaged in the 2016 flood. Jenkins was given $100,000 and began working on the residence in March 2017.

Authorities say Jenkins replaced the sheetrock, did some painting, and left the floors unfinished. The victim tried to contact Jenkins several times about the uncompleted work, but could never reach him. 

After not seeing the suspect at the residence for more than 45 days, the victim sent Jenkins a certified letter. Documents say that Jenkins never responded to the letter, and the victim contacted the sheriff's office.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with misapplication of payments and residential contractor fraud.

