Man accused of failing to complete repairs on home after paid $36,000

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a man after a woman says that he never completed repairs on her home that was damaged by a fire when he was paid $36,000 to do so.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Leonel Alexander Carbajal for charges of residential contractor fraud, misapplication of payments and engaging in the business of contracting without a license.

The victim told deputies that she hired Carbajal to perform construction on her home that had been damaged in a fire in July 2016. The victim stated that Carbajal told her that he was a contractor, president and CEO of L&H Renovations, LLC.

According to arrest documents, the victim paid Carbajal $6,000 to begin construction on her home, specifically to pay for the demolition along with labor and materials.

After the payment, Carbajal worked on the home for three days before telling the victim that he needed to go to Honduras due to a family matter. According to arrest documents, Carbajal told the victim he would return and complete the demolition. When he returned, the victim paid him $5,000 to resume construction, to which he worked at the home for four days and then told the victim that there was a problem with the materials.

According to arrest documents, the victim could not contact Carbajal for two months. Carbajal then contacted her in February and told her that she was ready to continue work on her home. He then worked on the home for ten days before stopping all work and discontinuing communication with her.

Detectives discovered that Carbajal did not have any contracting licenses from the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors and as of April 2017, did not complete the repair work or refund the victim's money.