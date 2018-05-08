91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of exposing himself to female shoppers in Thibodaux

3 hours 3 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, May 08 2018 May 8, 2018 May 08, 2018 1:50 PM May 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

THIBODAUX- A man a has been arrested after he allegedly followed multiple women and then exposed himself to them in a Thibodaux shop.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities received several complaints from female shoppers in reference to a man exposing himself in the store. Thibodaux police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Robert Matthews.

One of the victims told police she was in the shoe section when Matthews brushed against her backside. Thinking nothing of it, she went back to shopping. 

When the woman later bent over to try on a pair of shoes, she noticed someone standing right in front of her. When she looked up, she says saw Matthews with his pants and underwear down and his genitals in his hand. The victim began to yell and the man quickly pulled up his pants up. 

Matthews was found in that same store and taken into custody. As police were arresting him, they found marijuana in his pants pocket.

He was booked and charged with obscenity and possession of marijuana. He is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days