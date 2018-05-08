Man accused of exposing himself to female shoppers in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX- A man a has been arrested after he allegedly followed multiple women and then exposed himself to them in a Thibodaux shop.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities received several complaints from female shoppers in reference to a man exposing himself in the store. Thibodaux police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Robert Matthews.

One of the victims told police she was in the shoe section when Matthews brushed against her backside. Thinking nothing of it, she went back to shopping.

When the woman later bent over to try on a pair of shoes, she noticed someone standing right in front of her. When she looked up, she says saw Matthews with his pants and underwear down and his genitals in his hand. The victim began to yell and the man quickly pulled up his pants up.

Matthews was found in that same store and taken into custody. As police were arresting him, they found marijuana in his pants pocket.

He was booked and charged with obscenity and possession of marijuana. He is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.