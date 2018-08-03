Man accused of exchanging money for sex behind abandoned church

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after he was found with drugs in a car behind a building.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a suspicious car parked near the bushes behind an abandoned church in the 3800 block of E. Brookstown Drive. According to the arrest report, as the officer approached the car the man inside immediately began to pull up his pants.

The man was identified as Cyril Roberts.

Authorities say that Roberts and a female suspect were engaging in oral sex. After he was fully dressed, Roberts was asked to get out of the car.

As he was speaking with the officer, Roberts allegedly attempted to hide a glass crackpipe that was in his pocket. Inside the car, the officer found burnt glass shards and a small amount of what appeared to be crack cocaine.

The arrest report states, that Roberts agreed to pay the woman $20 in exchange for oral sex.

Roberts was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, and prostitution.