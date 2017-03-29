Man accused of drugging, trafficking woman in Gonzales

ASCENSION – A man has been arrested for human trafficking following an investigation by deputies, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Dondrick Caine on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives began an undercover operation on Mar. 28 and contacted potential prostitutes through a website, arranging a time to meet with them.

The particular website that detectives visited often advertise services under the disguise of an escort, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives arranged a meeting with 30-year-old Ashley Shipp and when detectives arrived, they saw Caine drop off Shipp at the location. Shipp was then issued a summons for prostitution.

According to the sheriff's office, the detectives then followed Caine and initiated a traffic stop on his vehicle. Detectives located methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, crack, ecstasy and a digital scale. The drugs found in Caine's vehicle have an estimated street value of $20,000, the sheriff's office says. Detectives also seized $7,529 in cash.

Caine told detectives that he exploited Shipp for sex and drugged her for over a year. Caine was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and ecstasy, possession of drug paraphernalia, human trafficking and parole violation.

According to the sheriff's office, Caine has an extensive criminal history with 23 arrests with charges including armed robbery, illegal possession of stolen things, simple robbery and several drug charges.

Caine was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set at this time.