Man accused of distributing child porn through chatrooms

BATON ROUGE – Agents say a Baton Rouge man faces child pornography charges after he shared an illicit video in a chatroom last year.

Louisiana’s Cyber Crime Unit reports that 20-year-old Shelly Stratton was charged with a felony count of distribution child pornography.

On Oct. 19, agents received a tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone using the username “2NPYTR3U” live streamed child pornography in a video chatroom. The NCMEC was able to collect the user’s IP address at the time of the exchange.

Officers later requested a subpoena and traced the tipped IP address to an apartment on Brogdon Lane in Baton Rouge.

On Jan, 24, agents searched the address and made contact with one resident who told investigators he had never downloaded or shared child pornography. The resident said Stratton was a roommate who he kicked out after finding out Stratton used his computers without his permission.

Officers recognized photos of Stelly on social media as the man in the live streamed video. No child pornography was found on any electronic device at the apartment.

A warrant was issued for Stelly’s arrest Wednesday. He was arrested Friday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.