Man accused of deleting ex-girlfriend's important files

BATON ROUGE- Authorities charged a man with offenses against intellectual property after he allegedly logged into his ex-girlfriend's account and deleted several files.

On Nov. 28 LSU officers responded to a complaint of a woman claiming that she thought her ex-boyfriend logged into her email account without her authorization and deleted several important files that had been saved to her mailbox. The victim told authorities that the files were all related to a domestic battery case against her ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend was identified as Francisco Pellerano.

The files deleted included images of Pellerano's abuse, video and audio recorded verbal arguments and admissions of guilt. The victim told authorities that Pellerano also changed her password which kept her from being able to access her own email.

LSU's Information Technology Services was able to access the account information and identify that on Nov. 27 at 8:24 p.m. there were several login attempts coming from a computer in the Middleton Library. Authorities learned that the user was successfully able get into the account, delete the files and change the password.

Authorities identified an individual from surveillance footage from the library. The victim was able to positively identify Pellerano as the person on the computer.

Pellerano was charged with offenses against intellectual property, offenses against computer users and obstruction of justice.