Man accused of damaging 7 BRPD vehicles says he was angry at the government

BATON ROUGE - A man who admitted to damaging at least seven police vehicles in the past week said he did so because he was frustrated with the government for not helping him get a job.

According to the Baton Rouge Polic Department, 30-year-old Dakoda Harris was arrested Thursday in connection with two separate incidents that occurred this week.

On Sunday, police say Harris slashed the tires on six marked BRPD vehicles. But he wasn't caught in the act until Wednesday night, when multiple witnesses told police they saw or heard Harris smash the rear window of a marked police SUV on Florida Boulevard.

When police finally tracked Harris down, he admitted to damaging the vehicles, saying he did so because he was "mad at the government" because it did not help him get a job. Police noted that Harris tried to take back his statement once he learned he was going to jail.

According to arrest records, the estimated cost of the damage came in at just under $1,700.

Harris was booked on felony and misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property.