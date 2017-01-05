Man accused of crashing van into lake with landlord inside

Image via WGNO

METAIRIE - Authorities say a New Orleans man waited hours before telling authorities he crashed a minivan into a lake with his landlord inside.



News outlets report 25-year-old Miguel McCarty faces vehicular homicide and other charges in 52-year-old Regina Williams' death.



Williams' body was found inside the van Monday.



Detectives believe she died after McCarty drove her vehicle into Lake Pontchartrain early Sunday.



Arrest documents say McCarty didn't disclose the crash until Williams' family questioned him about her location 15 hours after he first spoke with police.



McCarty told deputies he and Williams were headed to the Bonnabel Boat Launch when he hit something, sending the van into the water. He managed to escape.



Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich says Williams likely drowned. The official cause of death is pending test results.