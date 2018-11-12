Man accused of choking, biting 16-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - Police officers arrested a man they say attacked a young girl multiple times.

According to the arrest report, the 16-year-old victim was staying at a residence in the 300 block of Mills Avenue with Clydell Pitts Jr. and another person. Around 10 p.m. Sunday night, the victim and Pitts got into an argument.

The victim advised that Pitts accused her of stealing $150 from him. The girl said she didn't take the money, but Pitts didn't believe her.

The argument then turned physical. Pitts is accused of elbowing the girl in the stomach and choking her.

After the attack, the victim said she wanted to leave the residence and stay somewhere else. That was when Pitts drove the girl to another location.

As they were stopped in the 3000 block of Mission Drive, Pitts allegedly attack the girl again. Authorities say he pulled the girl's hair and bit her foot in an attempt to get her out of the car.

EMS was called to the scene to check on the victim. She was later taken to an area hospital for treatment. When speaking with police, Pitts denied harming the girl.

Pitts was charged with second-degree battery and cruelty to juveniles.