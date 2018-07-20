Man accused of burglarizing multiple vending machines in two parishes

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for burglarizing multiple vending machines in two parishes.

On July 5, deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's office began investigating a vending machine burglary outside a Minuteman Convenience Store in Independence. From surveillance video obtained, authorities say the suspect used a drill to get into the machine and steal the money inside.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned of similar crimes that happened in Walker around the same time. In that case, the suspect was again caught on camera using a drill to get into several machines.

Detectives were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle driving on Hano Road. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Ernest Lankford, was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary of a coin-operated machine.