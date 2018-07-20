90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of burglarizing multiple vending machines in two parishes

2 hours 2 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 July 20, 2018 10:30 AM July 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for burglarizing multiple vending machines in two parishes.

On July 5, deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's office began investigating a vending machine burglary outside a Minuteman Convenience Store in Independence. From surveillance video obtained, authorities say the suspect used a drill to get into the machine and steal the money inside.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned of similar crimes that happened in Walker around the same time. In that case, the suspect was again caught on camera using a drill to get into several machines.

Detectives were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle driving on Hano Road. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Ernest Lankford, was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary of a coin-operated machine.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days