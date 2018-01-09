Man accused of brutally beating sleeping victim with pipe

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested after he allegedly took a pipe to another man's head while he was asleep inside his own home.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 35-year-old Demetrius Jackson was arrested in connection with the violent attack Sunday.

Police say Jackson was staying at the victim's home on Winnebago Street at the time. The victim told police that he woke up in the middle of the night to Jackson beating him the head with a pipe and repeatedly shouting that he was going to kill him.

The victim survived the attack and was later taken to an area hospital with a large wound to the back of his head.

At the scene, police discovered blood stains on the walls, floor and ceiling around the victim's bed. Jackson, mugshot, which taken later that same day, also showed what appeared to be blood stains on his shirt.

Jackson was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.