Man accused of breaking into woman's home, attacking her

BATON ROUGE – Police arrested a man after they say he broke into a woman's home and attacked her.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 23-year-old Billy Williams for charges of home invasion, second degree battery and domestic abuse battery.

According to arrest documents, Williams entered the woman's home and attacked her while she was in the bathroom and punched the woman several times. She later told officers that she did not if she lost consciousness from the attack.

Responding officers noticed that the woman had cuts above both eyes that required stitches and one of her eyes was swollen completely shut. Police say the woman also had defense wounds on her arms. She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.

According to arrest documents, Williams lived with the woman for one month before he was kicked out one day before the incident occurred. Arrest documents also note that the victim previously had a protective order against Williams that expired in December 2016. Additionally, police note that there are prior unresolved cases where the woman filed charges against Williams for domestic abuse battery and violation of protective orders.

Williams was arrested on the above charges and his bond has been set at $65,000.