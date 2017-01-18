76°
Man accused of breaking into shed, pawning stolen items

1 hour 26 minutes 54 seconds ago January 18, 2017 Jan 18, 2017 Wednesday, January 18 2017 January 18, 2017 3:42 PM in News
By: Kevin Dupuy

LABADIEVILLE – Deputies in Assumption Parish say a Labadieville man is accused of breaking into a relative's shed then later trying to pawn the stolen belongings.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said 54-year-old Lenny Richard was charged with simple burglary.

Falcon said deputies responded to a complaint on Jan. 3 about a shed burglary in Labadieville that happened in November. During the investigation, Richard was identified after trying to pawn stolen items at a Lafourche Parish Pawn Shop.

Deputies recovered the stolen items and issued a warrant for Richard’s arrest. He was later arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail.

