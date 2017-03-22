Man accused of breaking into dorm, exposing himself

BATON ROUGE – Police say a Lake Charles man wanted for breaking into a dorm and exposing himself to three different women last year was arrested Tuesday.

Scotty Thompson, 47, was charged with two counts of obscenity and simple burglary. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Thompson knocked on the front door of a home on Laurel Street on Sept. 5. After having a brief conversation with a woman, police say Thompson exposed his genitals to her then fled the scene.

He then entered a dorm on the same block. Inside the second location, police say Thompson started a second conversation with another woman before exposing himself again. When the woman ran from the room, Thompson then woke up a third woman who was sleeping in the dorm and continued his vulgar act.