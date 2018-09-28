Man accused of break-in, attempted rape after early release from Angola

ALTON - Deputies have arrested a man recently released from a state prison after he allegedly broke into a woman's home and tried to attack her.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Derrick Cousin is accused in the overnight break-in.

The victim told deputies she was awoken around 1:30 a.m. by her home's alarm system. She says she got out of bed just in time to hear the intruder entering her home and ran to her bedroom door.

The sheriff's office says the woman held the door closed will Cousin, armed with a knife, allegedly tried to get in. He eventually ran away after he heard the victim calling authorities.

Deputies were able to use surveillance video at the home to identify the suspect as Cousin.

Investigators learned Cousin was released from the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola nearly one month ago after serving about 20 years of a life sentence for forcible rape, first-degree robbery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was determined to be a violent sexual offender and was required to register as such.

He was taken into custody at a nearby residence, where deputies say he had been staying since being released from state custody in August. He's now charged with aggravated burglary with a weapon and attempted first-degree rape.