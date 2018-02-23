Man accused of billing Medicaid for care when patient was in jail

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of plotting with a Medicaid recipient to fake care records has been arrested on three counts of Medicaid fraud. The recipient was arrested a week earlier.

Larry Shelton Jr. is accused of billing Medicaid for care of Jasmine Carey when she was in jail and not receiving home care services.

Shelton's arrest warrant says that during three billing periods between 2015 and 2016, he documented work he could not have done because Carey was at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

She was jailed briefly in January and July of 2015 and from January to March of 2016.

In between jail stints, Carey is accused of signing the false documents confirming that Shelton cared for her, the warrant said.

The Medicaid program paid more than $16,000 for work that was not done, the warrant said.

Shelton and Carey also worked together at another business, the warrant said.

Shelton was booked Wednesday and has been released on bond. Carey was booked Feb. 14 and has also been released on bond.