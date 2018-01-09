Man accused of being Peeping Tom arrested

BATON ROUGE- A man has been arrested for peering into a woman's home and watching her dress.

On Dec. 7 around 3:39 p.m. the deputies responded to a complaint of a man looking through a woman's windows. At the scene, the victim told the deputies a man was standing on her patio on the side of her house when she saw him, but he ran off shortly after. The victim said the man had his hands cupped around his eyes and was staring at her while she was in the process of dressing for a Christmas party.

When the victim saw the suspect she screamed and he ran away.

On Jan. 4 the victim once again contacted authorities. The victim told authorities she had installed cameras around her home and on Jan. 2 she received a notification that the cameras had been activated. When she watched the footage, the victim observed the same man who was looking in her window the month before. In the video, the suspect was walking through the yard toward the victim's home. Minutes later the suspect is seen running from the home toward Sugar Cane Drive.

After the incident, the victim posted her experiences on a Next Door Website and quickly received a response from a neighbor who asked for the video. After watching the video the anonymous neighbor told the victim and her fiance that the person in the video was her neighbor Mathieu Forgues. The victim found Forgues on social media to confirm his identity.

After doing her own investigation, the victim and her fiance received several phone calls from Forgues' wife begging the couple not to contact authorities because it would "ruin" her, according to the affidavit. Instead, the wife hoped they would consent to a meeting so Forgues could "explain himself."

On Jan. 8 authorities received the surveillance footage and screenshots of messages Forgues' wife had sent to the victim.

Forgues was arrested but was advised by his attorney not to answer any questions. He is charged with peeping tom, criminal trespassing and stalking.