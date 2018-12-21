Man accused of beating woman in local park

BAKER - Police have charged a man after he allegedly attacked a woman and left her in a pharmacy parking lot.

Officers with the Baker Police Department were called to the intersection of Plank Road and Groom Road in reference woman who had been beaten. According to the arrest report, the victim had been attacked in a nearby park.

Authorities say the victim had a large bump on the side of her head and she was covered in grass. The document goes on to say the woman could barely talk and appeared disoriented.

Through the investigation, police identified Kendric Cloud as the suspect.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree battery.

Cloud was previously arrested after being implicated in a 2014 fatal shooting. The Advocate reports, Cloud's cousin was the actual shooter. A grand jury said they wouldn't prosecute Cloud because an intoxicated witness misidentified him as the one who fired the weapon.