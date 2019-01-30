Man accused of beating victim multiple times, stealing car

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attacked a victim and stole his car.

The incident was reported on December 2. According to the arrest report, the victim was sitting at home on the couch when the suspect entered the residence without permission. Authorities say Timmy Beliew punched the victim in the face several times. At the time, Beliew had a roll of pennies in his fist which made the punches "more intense."

At some point, Beliew took the victim's car keys and tried to leave. As the suspect started the engine, the victim jumped in the car in an attempt to stop Beliew.

After a struggle, Beliew drove off with the victim inside. A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office noticed the car driving recklessly on Starring Lane and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over.

Fearing the reckless driving, the victim opened his door and escaped. The deputy stopped to help the victim, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police located the vehicle abandoned in the area.

Beliew was later arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, second-degree battery, second-degree kidnapping, flight from an officer, and theft of a motor vehicle.