Man accused of beating girlfriend after she accused him of cheating

BATON ROUGE- A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly beating and threatening to kill his girlfriend after she confronted him about cheating on her.

Spencer Thomas is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, second-degree battery, and domestic abuse child endangerment.

On March 26, police responded to an apartment on Wooddale Blvd. in response to a report of an assault and battery.

According to the arrest report, the victim found evidence on Thomas' phone that he was cheating and confronted him. The couple had been dating for six years and been living together for two months.

Thomas became angry when the victim wouldn't give him back his phone and attacked her, the affidavit states. Thomas is accused of picking up the woman, slamming her to the floor, and hitting her with a chair. When the victim tried to call the police, Thomas pulled out a gun and threatened to kill her and then himself.

This was all done in the presence of their 2-year-old son.

Police noticed a cut on the woman's left leg, which she claims was the result of Thomas hitting her with the chair. Authorities later collected the victim's medical records which showed she needed three sutures to close the cut.