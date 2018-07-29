Man accused of beating family dog, running from police

92°
Saturday, July 28 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  Police arrested a man accused of beating a 3-year-old pit bull and attacking people who told him to stop.

Officials say Sidney Earl Poray Jr. hit a family dog named Smokey many times in the head, neck, and stomach. They said there was no apparent reason for the attack. Police say Poray also dragged the dog down the street and continued to beat him until authorities arrived.

Officials say a witness tried to stop Poray, who punched the witness in the head twice in retaliation, according to police.

Police responded around 4 a.m. They said Poray jumped two fences at nearby residences in an attempt to get away and hid under a house. Police later caught up to him and arrested him.

Smokey sustained minimal injuries but appeared to be very distressed, according to investigators.

Poray was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, battery, and resisting an officer.

