Man accused of beating, attempting to rape woman inside her home

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man after allegedly beat and attempted to rape a woman last week.

Immanuel Hall, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree rape, second-degree battery, and sexual battery.

The attack occurred March 22 at the victim's home. According to the affidavit, Hall knocked on the victim's door asking to use the bathroom. The woman let Hall in since the two knew each other prior to the incident.

At some point, Hall unzipped his pants and began to fondle himself. He then approached the victim and began punching her in the face. He also ripped the woman's shirt off and tried to force himself upon her.

During the struggle, Hall allegedly told the victim to keep quiet or he would kill her. According to the arrest report, the victim was able to free herself and call police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for a swollen face. She also had cuts on her chest and hands.

Jail records show that Hall had just gotten out the previous day for theft and terrorizing.