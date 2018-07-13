Man accused of attempting to solicit teen for sex

LAFOURCHE - A 39-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to solicit a teenage girl for sex.

On July 1 at around 1 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint on West 27th Street in Larose. According to a release, the 17-year-old victim was walking on the street when she was approached by a car driven by Drexel Verdin Jr.

Authorities say Verdin asked the victim for sexual favors in exchange for money or drugs. When the girl refused, Verdin then asked if he could take nude photos of her instead.

When the girl refused a second time, Verdin got out of his car and grabbed the girl's arm. The victim was able to get away from Verdin, who then got in his car and left.

On Tuesday, Verdin was pulled over during a traffic stop and taken into custody. He is facing solicitation and simple battery charges.

Verdin was released after posting a $6,000 bond.