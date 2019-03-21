Man accused of attacking woman, pulling her from truck

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested man accused of beating a woman Wednesday on Chippewa Street.

According to the victim, Dexter Collins hit her several times in the face with a closed fist. He also allegedly pulled her out of a truck by her arm.

During the attack, authorities say the victim went in and out of consciousness. One of the officers noticed the woman had gash and a bump on the side of her head. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Collins was arrested and charged with second-degree battery.