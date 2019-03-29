Man accused of attacking woman, kicking LSU police officer

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man accused of attacking a woman in dorm at LSU, then fighting with officers who tried to arrest him.

According to the arrest report, the victim was in a dorm on LSU's campus around 12:40 p.m. Thursday when she was attacked by a man identified as Garry Thomas. The attack resulted from the victim refusing to give the suspect a ride.

Police say Thomas threw the victim's phone against a wall, punched the screen of a 19'' TV, and damaged a cosmetic mirror and other items. Thomas also allegedly strangled the woman and hit her with a closed fist multiple times.

Records show someone attempted to step in and stop the attack, but Thomas pushed them away and continued beating the woman.

Around 2 a.m. officers with the LSU Police Department located Thomas entering a gas station on Highland Road and attempted to take him into custody.

Authorities say Thomas "violently resisted arrest." His resistance resulted in one of the officers deploying their Taser. Thomas continued to fight as officers struggled to place him in the police unit by "forcefully kicking" one of the officers in the genitals.

Thomas is facing several charges including simple battery, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, and criminal damage to property.