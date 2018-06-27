Man accused of attacking victims in parking lot with knife

THIBODAUX - A New Orleans man is facing multiple charges after attacking two people with a knife.

The incident happened after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a public utility office on LA Highway 1. According to a release, the suspect stabbed the first victim multiple times in the neck and face.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Courtney Garnett.

During the attack, an onlooker saw the attack and rushed to the victim's aid. At that point, Garnett turned his attack to the onlooker.

The first victim was able to get to his vehicle and retrieved a gun. After seeing the gun, Garnett and the victim began to struggle over the firearm.

During the struggle, a single round was fired. After the attack, Garnett took the gun's magazine and fled the scene.

During questioning, Garnett allegedly admitted to detectives that he attempted to kill the first victim. The motive of the attack, however, is still under investigation.

Garnett is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon. His bond is set at $250,000.