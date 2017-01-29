64°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of attacking stranger at gas station
BATON ROUGE – Police say a drunk Baton Rouge man was arrested after attacking a stranger at a Florida Blvd. gas station Saturday.
Police say 19-year-old Nathanael McCorvey was charged with simple battery, disturbing the peace (public intoxication) and resisting arrest.
According to arrest records, the incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mid City Exxon Mart in the 1300 block of Florida Blvd.
The victim told police that McCorvey randomly approached him and started swinging at him with closed fists. The victim said he was struck several times but was able to get the store clerk to call police.
McCorvey was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Fire crews battle huge fire Saturday
-
Department of Education revokes license of child care center in Ascension
-
Teen rushed to hospital after crashing stolen truck on Greenwell Street
-
Neighbors coming together after fire burns down flood-damaged home
-
New 911 center could reduce call times in Ascension Parish