64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of attacking stranger at gas station

44 minutes ago January 29, 2017 Jan 29, 2017 Sunday, January 29 2017 January 29, 2017 3:38 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Police say a drunk Baton Rouge man was arrested after attacking a stranger at a Florida Blvd. gas station Saturday.

Police say 19-year-old Nathanael McCorvey was charged with simple battery, disturbing the peace (public intoxication) and resisting arrest.

According to arrest records, the incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mid City Exxon Mart in the 1300 block of Florida Blvd.

The victim told police that McCorvey randomly approached him and started swinging at him with closed fists. The victim said he was struck several times but was able to get the store clerk to call police.

McCorvey was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days