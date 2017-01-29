Man accused of attacking stranger at gas station

BATON ROUGE – Police say a drunk Baton Rouge man was arrested after attacking a stranger at a Florida Blvd. gas station Saturday.

Police say 19-year-old Nathanael McCorvey was charged with simple battery, disturbing the peace (public intoxication) and resisting arrest.

According to arrest records, the incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mid City Exxon Mart in the 1300 block of Florida Blvd.

The victim told police that McCorvey randomly approached him and started swinging at him with closed fists. The victim said he was struck several times but was able to get the store clerk to call police.

McCorvey was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.