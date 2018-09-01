Man accused of attacking nurse, doctors at Baton Rouge hospital

BATON ROUGE - One man was arrested Friday evening after he allegedly attacked a nurse and two doctors at a Baton Rouge emergency room.

Evan Kelly, 33, was arrested and booked on one count of battery of emergency room personnel.

Kelly allegedly "barged" into the nurse's station at the Our Lady of the Lake Emergency Behavioral Health wing around 3 p.m., according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. EBRSO said Kelly then knocked over a female nurse and allegedly punched her in the face multiple times.

Two doctors attempted to restrain Kelly, who allegedly punched one doctor before he began choking the second. Eventually, OLOL security detained Kelly, who was transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.