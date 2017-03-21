Man accused of attacking neighbor who refused to smoke with him

BATON ROUGE – Deputies arrested a man after they say he attacked his neighbor for not smoking a cigarette with him.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Ryan Stockstill, 26, was charged with simple battery and home invasion.

On Mar. 19 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 11000 block of Morgan Hill Ct. in reference to a disturbance. The victim said that Stockstill approached his vehicle then asked to a smoke a cigarette with him. The victim told him he couldn't.

Arrest documents say Stockstill then opened the vehicle door and yelled at the victim while trying to force a cigarette into his mouth. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle and go into his apartment. Stockstill followed the victim into the apartment through an unlocked door.

The victim told deputies that Stockstill then began to curse at him and "rushed him." The victim stated that he "received several blows to the face" and was able to fight off Stockstill before he fled the scene in his truck.

Stockstill later returned to his own apartment, next door to the victim's, and barricaded himself inside.

EBRSO Crisis Negotiators and SWAT team were able to take Stockstill into custody. He was booked into parish prison on the above charges.