Man accused of attacking ex's new boyfriend at son's birthday party
NEW ROADS - A man is wanted for allegedly showing up uninvited at a party and attacking his ex's new boyfriend.
According to New Roads police, Jeremy Heard is accused of disrupting his own son's birthday party last month. Heard allegedly attacked the new boyfriend of the boy's mother. Based on the victim's injuries, police believe Heard may have used a weapon in the attack.
Heard has a Baton Rouge address and may still be in that area.
He is wanted on charges of second-degree battery.
