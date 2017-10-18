Man accused of attacking couple after social media threats

BATON ROUGE- Officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man beat his ex-girlfriend and shot her current boyfriend after threatening the couple on social media.

The attack took place at a residence on Appleton Avenue on Sunday.

The female victim said her ex-boyfriend Jordan White and his current girlfriend, Mikayla Harris, knocked on her door. When she opened the door, the victim said White pulled her from the residence and began to beat her.

During the attack, the victim said White produced a handgun and fired several rounds at her boyfriend. White continued to shoot at the male victim as the two men ran from the carport to the front of the residence.

The male victim was transported to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his left leg.

A 2001 Honda Sedan that was parked at the residence was also damaged by gunfire. After that attack, White and Harris left the area in a Toyota Camry.

The two were placed in a six-person photo lineup and positively identified by the two victims.

White is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Harris is charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder and simple battery.