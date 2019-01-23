Man accused of armed robbery, taking victim's vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of robbing a victim earlier this month.

The incident was reported on January 7 at an apartment complex on Old Hammond Highway. At the scene authorities learned that the victim was at the location to buy a phone from the suspect, identified as Andre Allen.

After the victim got out of his vehicle, Allen allegedly pulled out a gun. Police say Allen then demanded the victim empty his pockets.

According to the arrest report, the victim complied and put approximately $180 on the ground and started to run away. At that point, Allen got into the victim's vehicle and fled the scene.

Allen was arrested and charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of a firearm, and an additional penalty.