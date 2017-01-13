Man accused in murder case gets 30 years for jail obscenity

HOUMA - A man accused of helping a killer has been sentenced to 30 years for committing an obscene act in jail.



Prosecutors say 25-year-old Maurice Banks of Houma was sentenced as a habitual offender.



Defense attorney Tracy Schwab says he has appealed the sentence. He tells The Courier that video showed the act, but the maximum sentence would be four years without multiple offender status.



Terrebonne Parish Assistant District Attorney Jason Dagate says Banks remains charged as a principal to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of 18-year-old Corey Butler.



That case had been scheduled for trial this week. Dagate says Butler's mother agreed to let prosecutors deal first with the obscenity charge. He says a jury convicted Banks in September and he was sentenced Jan. 5.