Man accused in death of girl, 4, who spilled juice on Xbox

1 hour 57 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, January 13 2019 Jan 13, 2019 January 13, 2019 1:37 PM January 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WPTV
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors say they'll seek a life sentence for a suburban Chicago man accused of beating a 4-year-old girl to death after she spilled juice on an Xbox video console.
  
The Chicago Tribune cites prosecutors as saying "heinous" circumstances justify the sentence for 19-year-old Johnathan Fair, of Waukegan, if he's convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's daughter, Skylar Mendez.
  
Lake County prosecutors say Fair was babysitting Skylar last month when she was fatally injured. Fair brought her to a hospital and initially claimed she'd fallen. She died a few days later.
  
Defense attorney Sam Amirante told The Associated Press Sunday that he's confident his client will eventually be acquitted.
  
A grand jury indicted Fair Wednesday. Prosecutors announced their intentions on sentencing Thursday.
  
Fair's arraignment is Feb. 17.
