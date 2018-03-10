Man, 91, and woman, 61, killed in Madisonville house fire

Photo: WWL

MADISONVILLE - Louisiana authorities have identified a 91-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman killed in a fire Friday.



The St. Tammany Parish Coroner, Dr. Charles Preston, tells news outlets that a relative who escaped identifies them as Robert White and Adele Cooper. He says White's 92nd birthday would have been Sunday.



Relatives tell news outlets that White was blind. They say the home's third occupant was hospitalized.



The fire was reported about 7 a.m. Friday in their house in Madisonville. It destroyed the middle of the house and front porch.



State Fire Marshal Butch Browning says a small propane tank, which he described as similar to that used in camping gear, was being used to heat the elderly man's room. That's being investigated as a potential cause or contributor to the blaze.