58°
Latest Weather Blog
Man, 74, accused of exposing himself outside school where officer was speaking
HOUMA - Police arrested a man who they say was caught exposing himself near a school playground.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near St. Francis De Sales School, WWL-TV reports. An officer with the Houma Police Department was speaking with a group of students at the school when he was notified about a man near the campus exposing himself.
As the officer approached the man, later identified as 74-year-old Johnell Westbrook, he saw the suspect's pants were down. Authorities said there were children on the playground while Westbrook was exposing himself.
Westbrook was taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was charged with obscenity and an outstanding warrant.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Different spellings on Garden District street signs
-
Group repairing Memorial Stadium ahead of event commemorating Baton Rouge Bus Boycott
-
BREC to renovate boxing facility, North 14th Street Park
-
Job fair to be held this weekend for laid-off Georgia Pacific workers
-
Doorbell camera shows packages 'tossed' on porch by delivery driver